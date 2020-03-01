|
Robert G. Mallery, 93, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 26 at Brethren Village, Lititz, Pa., where he shared his life with his wife, Joan Cleary, from Manchester, England. They met while stationed in Italy during World War II and were married 72 years.
Robert was a graduate of Hancock Central School, Hancock, N.Y. He was a longtime member of the Rotary and American Hardwood Association, and also joined the Young President's Organization around 1966. He and his wife enjoyed traveling the world with the organization, and enjoyed the many friendships made with other business colleagues. Robert was an avid stock trader, and when he caught on to the computer at the age of 70, a new exciting world of day trading opened up. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf and spending time with family. Robert was an active member of Heritage Baptist Church, Clarks Summit, Pa.
After returning to the states from his service, he and Joan married and started his own business. He built two successful hardwood lumber mills, one in Hancock, N.Y., and one in Emporium, Pa. After those successes, he helped build two more lumber mills (RAM Forest Products and RGM Hardwoods) with his sons, Robert A. Mallery of Shinglehouse, Pa., and Patrick Mallery of Moscow, Pa., who survive. Also surviving are two more sons, Stephen Mallery and George Mallery, of Eugene, Ore.; and a daughter, Barbara Clontz, of Lititz. He is also survived by his brother, John, of Allegheny, Pa.; and a sister, June, of Chula Vista, Calif.; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service at Heritage Baptist Church at a later date to be announced. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AMG International by visiting https://amginternational.org/give/ or to Heritage Baptist Church, 415 Venard Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 1, 2020