Robert G. McAndrew, 79, passed away from natural causes on May 19, 2020.
Born in Scranton on July 23, 1940, he was the son of the late Gerald and Florence Burns McAndrew. He was a graduate of Scranton Preparatory School, an institution that imbued him with the values and deep regard for education that he espoused throughout his life. He earned bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting from the University of Scranton and a master's degree in health care administration from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas. He spent the majority of his career in health care administration, having served in senior leadership positions at Moses Taylor Hospital and Clarks Summit State Hospital.
His family was his proudest accomplishment, and he was steadfast in his love for and loyalty to his wife, Mary Jordan McAndrew, to whom he was married for 51 years, his four children and his 11 grandchildren. He will be remembered for his kindness, humility and good humor, his faith, his love of music and talent as a pianist, and his abiding quest for knowledge.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Maureen and husband, Jeff Walsh, Dunmore; Margaret and husband, Charles Bartlebaugh, Scranton; and Kathleen and husband, Dr. Scot McKenna, Dunmore; son, Michael and wife, Megan, Plymouth Meeting; grandchildren, Julia and Jeffrey Walsh; Charlie, Henry, Thomas and Meg Bartlebaugh; Michael, Hope and Rachel McKenna; and Clare and Rory McAndrew; extended family, Ann Secor, Ellen and Richard Davidson, Joseph and Margaret Jordan; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express its gratitude to the medical professionals at Moses Taylor Hospital and Allied Services Rehab Hospital for the comfort and care they provided.
A private blessing service with interment was held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Cemetery in Dunmore. A memorial Mass will be held at a future date at St. Paul Parish, of which he was a member. Memorials may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503; and Friends of the Poor, 148 Meridian Ave., Scranton, PA 18504.
Arrangements were entrusted to Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on May 23, 2020