Robert (Bob) Gazda, 72, a lifelong resident of Moosic, died Saturday morning at home after an illness. He is survived by his beloved companion of 30 years, Helen (Correll) Leschinsky, of Moosic.



Born Jan. 25, 1947, son of the late Eddie T. and Eloise M. King Gazda, Bob was a graduate of Taylor-Moosic High School. A truck driver by trade, he last drove for Pine Freight Co., though his best talents came as a skillful craftsman. From plumbing to woodworking, there wasn't a project he couldn't master. Also an outdoorsman, he especially loved fishing.



A member of St. Stanislaus Polish National Cathedral in Scranton since his youth, he'll be dearly missed by his family and friends.



He is also survived by his brother, John Gazda, Syracuse, N.Y.; sons, Jason Gazda and wife, Erica, West Wyoming; and Edward Gazda. Ashley; three grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Gazda.



His family would like to thank the entire staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the care and compassion they provided Bob and his family during his final days.



A funeral service with burial in St. Stanislaus PNC parish cemetery will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.

Published in Scranton Times on July 1, 2019