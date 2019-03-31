Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Gerard Martzen. View Sign

Robert Gerard Martzen, 84, Carbondale, died Friday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances C. Winters Martzen, on Dec. 26, 2011; the couple had been married for 46 years.



Born in Waymart, son of the late John and Virginia Stachura Martzen, he was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. He was a graduate of Waymart High School. Before retirement, he was employed as a material cutter at the former Katz Underwear Factory, Honesdale. After retirement, he worked with his son in the carpentry and lawn service business.



Bob enjoyed bowling and collecting aluminum cans to recycle.



Surviving are his three children, Robert Martzen, St. Petersburg, Fla.; Rose Marie Crozier, Enola; and Carbondale Councilman Walter Martzen, Carbondale; four grandchildren, Amelia, Abigail, Olivia and Shane Crozier; a brother, John Martzen and wife, Helen, Waymart; a brother-in-law, John Winters, Carbondale; a sister-in-law, Helen Popick, Trenton, N.J.; and several nieces, nephews and very close friends and neighbors, including Harry Smith, who was like a son to Bob.



He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Gerlits and her husband, Larry; and a brother-in-law, Leon Popick.



The funeral will be Wednesday from the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.



Friends may call Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m.



Memorial donations may be made to the St. Rose Church Steeple Fund, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale, PA 18407.



Memorial donations may be made to the St. Rose Church Steeple Fund, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale, PA 18407.

