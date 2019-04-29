Robert Glen Sona, 61, of Carbondale, died Sunday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, after a battle with cancer. His wife of 35 years is the former Trudi Dancey.
Born Jan. 19, 1958, in Belleville, N.J., son of the late Raymond Sr. and Myra Burns Sona, Glen enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson, playing on his tractor but most of all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be missed by his family, friends and his dog, Biggy P.
He is survived by four children, Justine Kutch and husband, Robert, Scranton; Mandy Sona and companion, Jeff Ryan, Simpson; Anjelica Sona, at home; and Robert Glen Sona and companion, Karenna Curtis, at home; three grandchildren, DeAnna Marie Kutch, Olivia Lynn Kutch and Ember Ann Sona; a brother, Raymond Sona Jr. and wife, Melody, Carbondale; a nephew, Raymond Sona III and fiancée, Kristen Ogozaly, Carbondale.
The funeral will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. from the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale. Cremation will follow.
Friends may call Wednesday from 2 to 7 p.m. To share condolences and photos with Robert's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations toward Glen's final expenses. Donations can be made directly to the funeral home on its website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 29, 2019