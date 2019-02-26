Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Henry (Bob) Davis. View Sign

Robert Henry (Bob) Davis, 80, died Feb. 24, at Sunrise of Raleigh following an extended battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Milton Francis Davis and Elizabeth Rose Davis.



Mr. Davis is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Flanagan Davis; children, Robert Joseph Davis (Tammy) and Maureen Davis Warner (Larry), both of Raleigh; Katie Davis Lee (Alan), of Austin, Texas; and Michael John Davis (Linda), of Cary, N.C.; and grandchildren, Caitlin, Chris, Erin, Grayson, Catherine, Ally, Alex, Ian and Emily.



Mass of the Resurrection will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Raleigh on Saturday, March 2 at 11 a.m., followed by a reception in the Fallon Center. The family will receive friends one hour before the service in the gathering space at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina or Transitions Lifecare, in memory of Bob.



Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh, and condolences may be sent to

