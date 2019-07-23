Robert (Bob) Hoban, 76, of Clarks Summit, died Sunday evening at Regional Hospital of Scranton. His wife of 53 years is Rosalie (Kowalski) Hoban.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Robert Sr. and Josephine Piazza Hoban. He graduated from Abington Heights High School in 1961. He served in the United States Navy for four years as an aviation store keeper petty officer, serving 12 months in Vietnam on the USS Oriskany CV-34 and stationed at Miramar Naval Air Station San Diego, Calif. Following his discharge he was employed by Piazza Construction Co., as a district manager for The Scrantonian Tribune and as a circulation supervisor for The Scranton Times. He was a member of the Church of St. Gregory, Clarks Green. Bob volunteered as a coach for many of his children's Abington youth sports teams including baseball, basketball and football.



An avid sports fan, you could often find him in "the Pit" on a fall Saturday afternoon rooting for his beloved Comets, watching Penn State Football and waving the terrible towel on Sunday for his Pittsburgh Steelers. Bob enjoyed the camaraderie of his friends and teammates while playing in the Abington and Back Mountain softball leagues, Thursday night bowling and golf leagues.



Bob's greatest joy in life was spending time with his loving wife Rosalie, and his family. Some of his happiest times were on family trips to the beach, camping, birthday parties and holidays. Bob was a man who loved life and truly appreciated life's simple pleasures. This free spirit will live on forever.



Also surviving are five children, Sandy Davidock and Chuck, Robert (Duster) Hoban and Laurie, Dan Hoban and Alba, Rebecca Van Gilder and Bill, and Peter Hoban; a brother, Larry Hoban; and six grandchildren, Rory, Bennie, Keely, Phoebe, Caitlin and Harper.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, Gerard Hoban.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. from Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, to be celebrated by the Rev. John M. Lapera. Interment will take place privately at the convenience of the family.



The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.



Memorial contributions are asked to be made to Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.





Published in Scranton Times on July 23, 2019