Bob Merwin of Littleton, Colo., passed away peacefully May 22 following a brief illness.
He was born in Waymart, Pa., the second of four children to Irving and Hazel Decker Merwin, and was the devoted husband to Audrey Romich Merwin, who preceded him in death in 2016. Also preceding his death was that of his eldest sister, Joan Merwin Cain, in Alexandria, Va.
He is survived by June Merwin Davis of Clermont, Fla., and Irving Merwin Jr. of Roxborough Park, Colo.
Following graduation from Waymart High School in 1950, Bob continued his education at Williamsport (PA) Technical Institute and he served during the Korean War in an engineering battalion in Japan. Upon discharge from the service, he and Audrey moved to Farmington, N.M., and later Colorado Springs, Colo., where Audrey continued her nursing career and Bob was employed in various surveying/engineering firms. In 1960, with the opening of the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Bob began his career in the USAFA's 7625 Civil Engineering Squadron, from which he retired in 1990.
Bob enjoyed sports of all kinds. He was a varsity baseball and basketball player throughout his school days and subsequently continued baseball in the Wayne County Amateur League, as well as during his time in the service. Golf was his passion throughout his life and, as a natural left-hander, he successfully transformed himself into a low handicap right-hander.
Bob and Audrey had no children of their own, but throughout their lives lovingly befriended any children they met regardless of age. Bob, a lifelong athlete, encouraged, coached and mentored boys throughout his long life. He never met a kid who did not become his friend. It was not uncommon for a ring at the door to be followed with, "Can Bob come out to play?"
Published in Scranton Times on May 31, 2020