Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-6941
Robert J. Barneko Obituary

Robert J. Barneko, 85, of Lynett Village, Allied Services, passed away, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Regional Hospital of Scranton., after a brief illness.

Born in South Scranton, he was the son of the late Frederick Barneko, Scranton's first electrical inspector and the late Catherine Lewis Barneko. He was a member of St. Paul's UM Church.

His sister wishes to thank the staff at Allied Services for their love and care of Bobby over the past 30 years, especially Mike Puskas and his nurses, Maria Makowski and Kate Cunningham.

He is survived by his sister, Marilyn OLeary and husband, Robert, Scott Twp.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Novack.

There will be no public calling hours. Funeral arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Abington Hills cemetery, next to his parents.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence visit the funeral home website.


