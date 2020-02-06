|
|
Robert J. Bickauskas of Scranton passed away Wednesday in the Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness.
Born in Scranton in 1960, he was the son of the late William and Ann Jerimiah Bickauskas. He was a 1978 graduate of West Scranton High School and earned an associate degree from Lackawanna Junior College. He was a member of the Embury United Methodist Church. Before his illness, he had been employed as a carpet installer for Simplex Industries.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Compassionate Care Hospice for their dedicated and compassionate care.
Surviving are his daughter, Shannon Bickauskas, of Taylor; brothers, Darryl and his wife, Johnine, of Jefferson Twp.; Vincent and Scott, both of Scranton; his former wife, Margaret Woody, of Taylor; his former mother-in-law, Betty Arscott, of Scranton; nieces and a nephew.
Funeral services will be Friday at 7 p.m. in the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton, by the Rev. Jeff Levy. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call Friday from 4 until time of the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of Robert C. Jones, funeral director.
For directions, to share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 6, 2020