Robert J. Coyne, 92, formerly of Scranton, died Wednesday morning in Phoenixville Hospital. He was the husband of the former Winifred Leonard, with whom he recently celebrated over 47 years of marriage.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Edward and Marie Lavelle Coyne. Bob was a WWII veteran. After graduating from St. Ann's High School in 1944 he enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps where he completed four accelerated semesters at Lehigh University and Clemson College before serving active duty in Germany. After discharge from the Army Air Corps, he attended Penn State University and graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. His 42 years in the plastics industry saw him take on roles as plant manager, vice president of special operations, company president, special projects director, and finally, consultant.



Bob was a member of the Society of Plastics Engineers, a part time engineering instructor at the Penn State Worthington campus, a charter member of the Advisory Council for the IHM Congregation, and served on the finance committee of the Scranton Diocese Board of Education. Bob was a longtime volunteer at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center and was inducted into the center's Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, a volunteer with the Special Olympics, and an active member of the Irish American Association of Lackawanna County where he served on its Board of Directors. He was also a charter member of St. Gregory Parish, where he served on the building committee.



Bob was an avid golfer. During his years of play he was proud of making two holes-in-one. A lifelong Penn State fan, he enjoyed attending games with family and friends. Bob was a true family man. He relished the opportunity to attend as many sporting events and activities as possible. He was present for baptisms, first holy communions, confirmations, school plays, recitals, graduations and weddings of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.



He is survived by three daughters, Patti and husband, Mark Rollo, New York; Mary Lu and husband, John Mahoney, Virginia; Terri and husband, Brad Lamison, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Matthew and wife, Amy Rollo; Nicholas and wife, Erin Rollo; Bridget and husband, Jeffrey Cooper; John Daniel Mahoney and wife, Grace Folsom; Mea­ghan Mahoney and husband, Nicholas Oltman; Conor Lamison, Cole Lamison; great-grandchildren, Landon and Lily Rollo, Adelaide and Cora Cooper; a brother, John Coyne; three sisters, Ann Cummings, Betty O'Connor and Eileen Haggerty; sister-in-law, Sister Ann Eulaine McHale, I.H.M.; brother-in-law, Joseph Leonard; and countless devoted nieces and nephews.



He was also predeceased by his first wife, Doris McHale Coyne; and his sisters, Mary Mellon and Sister Joan Coyne, I.H.M.



The funeral will be conducted Monday, July 8, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera, pastor.



Family and friends will be received Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton. Those attending the funeral are kindly asked to proceed directly to the church. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Sisters of the IHM Retirement Fund, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or to Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.





Published in Scranton Times on July 5, 2019