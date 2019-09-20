Home

Robert J. Fitzpatrick Obituary
Robert J. Fitzpatrick, 43, of Dunmore died Wednesday evening at home after an illness.

Born in Philadelphia, son of Charles Theobald of Maplewood and the late Lynne Ann Burch, he was a graduate of Western Wayne High School class of 1995. Before his illness, he was a mechanic for Jim Murray Kawasaki in Scranton. In his younger years, he was a two-time District 6 Class B Pennsylvania state champion in ATV racing. He was an excellent motorcycle mechanic.

Also surviving are a daughter, Haley Lynne McCol­lum-Fitzpatrick, of Prompton; brothers, Michael Fitzpatrick, of Elkdale, Pa.; and Stephen Fitzpatrick; a stepsister, Donna Wundler, of Rye, N.Y.; stepbrothers, Ronald Theobald, of Hanover Twp.; and Scott Theobald, of Old Forge; uncles, Gary Burch and Michael Burch; cousins; nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, with services by the Rev. Pat Lee. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.

Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. For directions, to share a memory of leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 20, 2019
