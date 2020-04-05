|
Robert J. Fordiani, 75, passed away April 1 after a valiant battle with Stage IV lung cancer.
Robert was born March 19, 1945, to Carmen and Ann Fordiani in Scranton, Pa.
Robert was an honors graduate of the University of Scranton, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in education with a minor in English, philosophy and military science. Robert also earned a Master of Science in education.
Upon graduation, Robert commissioned as a United States Army officer in Japan. Robert served nearly three decades in the Army. Throughout his career in education, Robert served as a vice principal at Tunkhannock Area, principal at St. Michael's School and director of education at SCI-Muncy, SCI-Retreat and SCI-Dallas.
Robert is survived by his wife, Donna Crawford Coslett (stepson, Benjamin of Kingston, Pa.; stepson, Bradley of Kingston; and stepdaughter, Brooke of Clearwater, Fla.); his mother, Ann Fordiani of Scranton; his brother, Daniel Sr. (June) of San Antonio, Texas; his three children, Tricia of Waverly, Pa.; Robert Jr. (Chelsea) of Sausalito, Calif.; and Michael (Tara) of Ashburn, Va.; and five grandchildren, Audrey, Sophia, Margot, Connor and Piper.
Robert loved his family and enjoyed spending his latter days in his victory garden.
Arrangements, Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 5, 2020