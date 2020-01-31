Home

Neil W Regan Funeral Home Inc
1900 Pittston Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-6416
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Neil W Regan Funeral Home Inc
1900 Pittston Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Neil W Regan Funeral Home Inc
1900 Pittston Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
Robert J. Griffiths Obituary
Robert J. Griffiths, 84, of West Scranton, died Wednesday at Allied Services Hospice Center. His wife of 60 years, the former Lois James, preceded him in death in August 2015.

Born in Scranton, he was a son of the late Thomas and Rose Markey Griffiths. He was a member of Jackson Street Baptist Church, where he formerly served as a deacon.

A graduate of West Scranton High School, Bob was a United States Navy Air Corps veteran. Before retirement, he was a printer for Scranton Lithograph.

A kind and jovial man, Bob lit up every room with his stories and contagious laugh. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by sons, Mark and his wife, Sally; and Robert Jr., both of Scranton; a daughter, Rebecca Zeigler and her husband, Jeffrey, of Lemoyne; 11 grandchildren, Melissa Kloss; Eric, Lindsey, Aaron and Rory Griffiths; Carly Talarico; Kelly and Leo Hart; and Evan, Keegan and Kyle Zeigler; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Theodore Griffiths of South Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by daughter in-law, Gina Griffiths; and several siblings.

Family and close friends are invited to the funeral Tuesday at 11 a.m., with a service by the Rev. Dr. Elliott Cooke, at Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, followed by interment at Washburn Street Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jackson Street Baptist Church, 1206 Jackson St., Scranton, PA 18504.

To send condolences, visit the funeral home website.

Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 31, 2020
