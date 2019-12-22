|
|
Robert J. "Bob" Grim, 78, of Spring Brook Twp., formerly of Allentown, passed away Dec. 20 at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Robert A. and Alma B. (Williams) Grim and was a United States Army veteran where he served as a chaplain's assistant. A 1959 graduate of Allentown High School, he received his bachelor's degree from Kutztown University and his master's degree from Marywood College.
His professional career included teaching at William Allen High School and being a licensed social worker at Allentown State Hospital, Neshaminy Manor and Cedarbrook Nursing Home. Bob also enjoyed landscaping and was an Eagle Scout. A devout Christian who was extremely active in his churches, he was a member of Amazing Grace Bible Baptist Church, Moscow, and former member of Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church, Allentown. His memberships included the Whitehall Historical Preservation Society, Allentown Hiking Club and . An avid fisherman and photographer, he loved his family and, above all, cherished his grandchildren and their numerous activities.
Surviving are a son, Jonathan and wife, Brittany, Texas; daughters, Lisa Wright and husband, Rob, Florida; Deana Moore, New Jersey; Lisa Wasilick and husband, Raymond, Easton; Angie LaFave and husband, Eric, Spring Brook Twp.; brothers, Thomas W. and wife, Ruth E., Whitehall; Jeffry E. and wife, Mary Kay, Macungie; grandchildren, Kathryn and husband, Brian; Zachary and wife, Gabriella; Joshua, Ty, Mia, Hannah and Max; great-grandson, Bodhi; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday in Stephens Funeral Home Inc., 274 N. Krocks Road, Allentown. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until services. Condolences: www.stephensfuneral.com.
Interment will be in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Contributions may be made to Amazing Grace Bible Baptist Church, 1180 Church St., Moscow, PA 18444, or Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church, 1151 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 22, 2019