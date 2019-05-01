Robert J. Habeeb Sr.

Robert J. Habeeb Sr., 92, of Clarks Summit, died Tuesday morning at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa.

The funeral will be Saturday at 9:15 a.m. from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with a funeral liturgy at 10 in St. Ann Maronite Church, to be celebrated by Monsignor Francis J. Marini, pastor. Burial with military honors will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects Friday, 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. A full obituary article will be in Thursday's edition of The Times-Tribune.
Published in Scranton Times on May 1, 2019
