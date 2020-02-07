|
Robert J. Hunter, 85, of Union Dale, died Tuesday at home.
Born in Asbury Park, N.J., son of the late William and Jean Haberstick Hunter, he was a graduate of Asbury Park High School and Lehigh University. He was a United States Army veteran. Before retirement, he was employed as a corporate executive for SmithKline Pharmaceutical Co., Philadelphia, then Lewis Corp., Connecticut. He was a member of the courtesy patrol at Elk Mountain Ski Resort, a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and a member of the NEPA Rail Trails.
Surviving are two sons, Jeffrey Hunter and wife, Jodee, Tumwater, Wash.; Matthew Hunter and wife, Tammy, Union Dale; three grandchildren, Jenna, Gabe and Grace Hunter; and his former wife, Carole Hunter, Fort Myers, Fla.
Bob led a full and wonderful life. He was a great father, adored by his grandchildren, and had many good friends. He worked hard, then retired to his favorite place, Elk Mountain. He had passions for travel, skiing and cooking for his famous Elk Mountain dinner parties. The family is thankful to all those in his close Elk Mountain community, especially his dearest friend, Nancy Ross.
As per his request, Robert donated his body to the Humanity Gifts Registry to further medical education. A memorial service will be held by the family at a future date. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.
Donations may be made to NEPA Rail Trails, P.O. Box 32, Union Dale, PA 18470. To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 7, 2020