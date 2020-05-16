|
Robert J. "Bob" Kelly, 90, of Binghamton, N.Y., and Daytona Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, at his home with his loved ones close beside him. He is survived by the love of his life, Joan McManus, and his best furry friend, Holly, their Shih Tzu dog.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Lawrence and Helen Hughes Kelly, Bob was raised in Carbondale, Pa., until he joined the United States Air Force, where he proudly served for four years. He went on to receive a bachelor's degree in education from Mansfield University, a master's in education from the University of Scranton, and administrative certifications from both Ithaca College and Syracuse University. Although he worked from the time he was 12 years old, he was most proud of and known for the 30 years spent in the Binghamton City School District, which included teaching, being a principal and making a difference in so many young lives.
Bob was always involved and remained active, participating in many organizations throughout his life, spending winters with Joan and Holly in Daytona Beach, Fla., playing golf any chance he could, going to the gym, and visiting with family and friends. He was an active member of the Parish of Saints John and Andrew of Binghamton. He was also one of the longest-serving members of the Columbia Hose Company #5, Carbondale.
He is also survived by his brother, former Daytona Beach Mayor Lawrence Kelly, Daytona Beach, Fla.; many nieces and nephews in Florida; Joan's children and grandchildren; friends; and people whose hearts he has touched through the years.
Bob was also preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy L., Frances and Jean Kelly; and his brother, Paul L. Kelly.
Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, there will be no public funeral services. Private interment will take place at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in memory of Bob, to the Police Athletic League, P.O. Box 1472, Binghamton, NY 13902, or Lourdes Hospice, 4102 Vestal Road, Vestal, NY 13850.
Published in Scranton Times on May 16, 2020