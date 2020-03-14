|
Robert J. Krause, 66, of South Abington Twp., passed away on March 10. His wife of 24 years is the former Sharon Simeone.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Paul and Jule Grublauskas Krause. He was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, class of 1971. He was the founder of Quality Homes before he established Krause Home Inspection Services in 2001. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle.
Also surviving are stepson, A.J. Caolo; son, Adam Krause (Tara); daughter, Michele Gillis (Jeffrey); grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Chelsea, Owen, Carter and Charlotte; brothers, Paul Krause (Rod) and Thomas Krause (Patricia); niece and nephews.
Private funeral services will be under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 14, 2020