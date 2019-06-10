Robert J. Locker, 75, of Olyphant, died Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after an illness. His wife of 47 years is the former Karen A. Bossert.



Born Sept. 5, 1943, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Phillip and Marie Eibes Locker. Before his retirement, Robert was employed by Giant Markets and formerly of WEA Manufacturing. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Scranton.



In the past few years, Robert found most enjoyment watching his grandson play football and granddaughter compete in track and field. He did not miss a game or meet. He was so proud of their accomplishments.



Also surviving are his daughters, Rebecca Marzolino and husband, Mark, North Abington Twp.; and Rachel Locker, Olyphant; two grandchildren, Calista Marzolino and Caleb Marzolino; brother, John Locker and wife, Fran, Dalton; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Henry, Phillip, Fred, Peter, David and James; and his sisters, Marie McIntyre, Ida Billets, Barbara and Dorothy.



Funeral services will be Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in Immanuel Lutheran Church, 238 Reese St., Scranton, with the Rev. John Zimmerman, pastor, as officiating clergy. Interment and committal will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Dickson City.



Friends may call Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to service time at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Immanuel Lutheran Preschool, 238 Reese St., Scranton, PA 18508.



Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. For online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

