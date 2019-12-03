|
|
Robert (Bob) J. Logan, Scranton, died Saturday afternoon after a courageous battle with dementia. His widow is the former Shirley Bidwell. He was a religious man with strong faith in the Catholic Church.
Born on March 6, 1935, in Binghamton, N.Y., he was the son of the late Walter and Bertha (Mihalik) Logan. Before his retirement, he was employed with Mac-Tec (Fitchburg) Paper products.
He is survived by his children: daughter, Cathy (John) Cray, Westerville, Ohio; son, Michael (Darlene) Logan, Moosic, Pa.; son, Robert J. Logan II, Scranton; and grandchildren, Angela C. Caruso, Tyler Logan; and five-greatgrandchildren, Colin, Jacob, Bryson, Landon and Elizabeth. He was preceded in death by sisters, Marie Healey (Scranton) and Barbara Zitnak (Chicago); and grandson, Mason M. Logan (Clarks Summit).
Celebration of life to be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations made to Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, to cover burial costs.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 3, 2019