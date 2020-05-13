|
Robert "Bob" J. Maslanka, 84, died peacefully at home on Sunday, May 10, after an extended illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Barbara Rindich Maslanka.
Bob was the son of the late Joseph and Rose Nykaza Maslanka. He was a 1952 graduate of Taylor High School, and was an incredibly talented artist who loved to draw and paint.
Before retiring, he was employed by Royal Bottling and Banko North, where he also served as the union steward of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 229.
He was a member of St. Ann Basilica Parish and a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Old Forge, Pa., prior to its closing.
Bob was an experienced outdoorsman who had a broad knowledge and true appreciation of nature. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening, and was well known for picking mushrooms. He also enjoyed collecting antiques. Bob was proud of his Polish heritage, and he loved country music, a good joke and a cold beer. One of his favorite activities was relaxing at his hunting cabin with friends and family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by a daughter, Paulette C. Moran and husband, Dr. Mark E. Moran, Coopersburg, Pa.; two grandchildren, Brandon, and Ryan; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph Maslanka, Stanley Maslanka and Edward Rice; and four sisters, Josephine Maslanka, Verna Murphy, Romayne Olexovitch and Leona Speer.
The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Kondash, the doctors, nurses and aides who cared for Bob throughout his illness for their professional and compassionate care.
A private viewing for immediate family will be held in the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by entombment with a graveside service in Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum, Scranton.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann Basilica Parish, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton, PA 18504. Please visit www.semiancares.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on May 13, 2020