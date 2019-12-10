|
Robert J. McDonough Sr., 84, of Elmhurst Twp., died Sunday afternoon at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. His wife, the former Marian Butler, died in 1997.
Born in Dunmore, he was the son of the late James and Agnes Litvin McDonough. He attended Dunmore High School, served honorably in United States Navy and was a member of St. John Neumann Parish in Scranton. Before retirement, he was employed as a truck driver with Trac Enterprises.
Bob was an avid Penn State, Red Sox and Steelers fan and enjoyed watching the games. He had an enormous passion for helping others. He loved volunteering at Allied Services and bringing joy to those during their rehabilitation. He was always his grandchildren's biggest fan. He loved attending their sporting events and honor ceremonies. He was loved by everyone who knew him. He always had a way to make everyone smile with his Irish wit. His joyous personality will never be forgotten by those who knew him. His love for his family was indescribable and he will be missed deeply.
Surviving are three sons, Jeff and his wife, Michele, Spring Brook Twp.; Bobby Jr. and his wife, Melissa, Olyphant; and Jim and his companion, Lynn Sandy, Scranton; seven grandchildren, Christine O'Shea and her husband, Sean, Scranton; Nicole, Scranton; Ashley, Spring Brook Twp.; Jim, Houston, Texas; Colleen, Tunkhannock; Kaitlyn and Jordyn, both of Spring Brook Twp.; and Nicholas Cordaro, Pittston; six great-grandchildren, Dylan, Camden, Maggie, Madelyn, Grayson, and Teagen; his companion, Phyllis Sileo, Elmhurst Twp.; three sisters, Claire Nolan, California; Betty Tominey and Ann Blacknic, both of Ohio; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral will be Thursday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., Scranton. Interment will take place in the Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. To send the family an online condolence, visit www.NEPAfuneralhome.com
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 10, 2019