Robert J. Morgan, 81, Marlton, N.J., formerly of Haddonfield, N.J., died May 12.
He was the beloved husband of Sheila (née Brady); devoted father of Deborah Fricke (Todd) of Scranton, Pa.; Robert J. Morgan Jr. (Jayne) of Haddonfield and Michael (Christina) Morgan of West Lake Village, Calif.; and loving grandfather of Colin, Richard, Sean, Patrick, Thomas and Kathleen Fricke, Ava and Oliva Morgan, and Tanya O'Donohue.
Born in Scranton, Pa., Robert attended Scranton Preparatory High School and then the University of Scranton, where he graduated in 1961 with a degree in electrical engineering. He started his career at RCA in Camden, N.J., ultimately joining their operations in Moorestown, N.J., where he continued his career as they became GE, Martin Marietta, and ultimately Lockheed Martin. He retired in 2000, but returned as a contractor for another 15 years.
In his early career with RCA, Robert was instrumental in forming a data management organization supporting a major United States Navy defense program. He managed the data management organization as the data manager until his retirement. To many, he was simply known as R.J. Morgan because this is how he signed the letters that accompanied documentation.
Outside of work, Robert was an avid bowler. He participated in multiple company bowling leagues for more than 30 years. Upon his retirement, he also took up golf and enjoyed playing whenever he was able. When younger, he always had time to participate in his children's sports activities, including coaching their teams. Later in life, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Robert may be made to either the Special Olympics (https://www.specialolympics.org/get-involved/donate) or the Ronald McDonald House Charities (https://www.philarmh.org/donate/).
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial Mass for Robert will be scheduled at a later date. Please refer to www.kainmurphy.com for updated information.
Arrangements: Kain-Murphy Funeral Services of Haddonfield, N.J. (856) 429-1945.
Published in Scranton Times on May 17, 2020