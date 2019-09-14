|
Robert J. Payne, 60, of Scranton, died early Thursday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma spanning almost four years. His loving wife, best friend and caregiver, Victoria Payne, the former Victoria Jenkins, was by his side. The couple celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on June 30.
Born in Scranton, of the late William and Adele Gedraitis Payne, he was a 1976 graduate of Scranton Technical High School. He was a hard worker, employed by Snap-on Tools for 25 years. A wise outdoorsman, Bob enjoyed time spent in nature fishing, gardening and birdwatching. A charismatic and caring man, he loved spending time with friends and gathering over a good puzzle. Bob was a family man and a proud papa to his grandson, Eli.
He is also survived by a daughter, Michelle Dargatis and her husband, Michael D. Dargatis II, Clarks Green; son, Matthew Payne, and grandson, Elijah Payne, Scranton; his brothers, William Payne Jr. and wife, Jeanie; John Payne and his wife, Debbie; and three sisters, Lynn Hamilton and her husband, Thomas; Judy Bennett; and Kristeen Smith.
Bob's family wishes to thank Dr. William J. Heim, Dr. Madhava Baikadi and all of the doctors, staff and volunteers at Hospice of the Sacred Heart. These individuals were instrumental in the exceptional care Bob received.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Carl J. Savino, supervisor. Interment to follow in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Friends may call on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 14, 2019