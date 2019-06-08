Robert J. "Bob" Redgel, Dunmore, died Wednesday at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan Polanin Redgel.



Born in Scranton, the son of the late Stanley and Victoria Miller Redgel, he was a 1950 graduate of West Scranton High School, where he was a standout baseball player. He was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard, having served during the Korean conflict. He worked as a meat cutter for 34 years for the A&P Supermarkets. After his retirement, he worked at Doma's and Alunni's Market. He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore.



The family would like to thank Dr. Anees Fogley and his staff for their care and compassion.



Also surviving are two daughters, Renee and husband, Frank McCabe, Dunmore; and Donna and husband, Jack Merkel, Moosic; a sister, Joanne Petrella, Scranton; four grandchildren, Ryan and wife, Jackie McCabe; Todd and wife, Michelle McCabe; Karl and wife, Alyssa Merkel; and Alison Merkel and companion, Andy Tomovich; four great-grandchildren, Maddie, Morgan, Ella and Liam; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be Monday from the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery. All those attending the funeral are asked to proceed directly to the church on Monday.



Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.





