Crouse Funeral Home - Williamsport
133 East Third Street
Williamsport, PA 17701
570-322-4706
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Parish
702 W. Fourth St.
Williamsport, PA
Robert J. Regan


1951 - 2019
Robert J. Regan Obituary
Robert J. Regan, 68, of Linden, died at UPMC Susquehanna on Nov. 18.

Bob was born in Scranton, on Jan. 8, 1951, a son of John and Irene (Wysocki) Regan. He graduated from Mansfield University with a BS in psychology, and had been employed as a psychologist, first at SCI Muncy and then at SCI Rockview.

Surviving in addition to his mother, Irene, of Old Forge; are his wife, the former Beth McKernan, they celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary on May 10; their children, Miranda L. Dimoff (David), of Pennsylvania; Brian Regan (Kelly), of South Williamsport; and Nathan Regan (Ashley Wise), of Williamsport; seven grandchildren; and a brother, John Joseph Regan (Suzie), of Old Forge

In addition to his father, a son, Robert Mathew Regan, preceded him in death.

Family and friends will be received at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. Third St., Williamsport, on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Lock Haven.

Memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701, to benefit the Cancer Center; or to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215; or to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 W. Edwin St., Williamsport, PA 17701.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 21, 2019
