Robert J. Ross, 81, Tunkhannock, died June 13 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born on Jan. 23, 1938, the son of the late Frank T. and Mary R. Regan Ross, he attended Tunkhannock Area School District and retired from PennDOT.
Bob was an avid hunter and outdoorsman.
He is survived by a son, Thomas Ross; a daughter, Jennifer Ross-Hauber and husband, Thomas; a brother, Thomas Ross; grandchildren, Keirsten Sopinski, Christopher Hauber and Jack Hauber.
Bob was also preceded in death by his son, James Ross; and brother, Frank Ross.
Family and friends are invited to attend Bob's graveside celebration Wednesday at 10 a.m. from Sunnyside Cemetery, with the Rev. Lou Divis presiding.
Arrangements and care are entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
Published in Scranton Times on June 15, 2019