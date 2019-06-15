Home

Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Robert J. Ross

Robert J. Ross Obituary
Robert J. Ross, 81, Tunkhannock, died June 13 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born on Jan. 23, 1938, the son of the late Frank T. and Mary R. Regan Ross, he attended Tunkhannock Area School District and retired from PennDOT.

Bob was an avid hunter and outdoorsman.

He is survived by a son, Thomas Ross; a daughter, Jennifer Ross-Hauber and husband, Thomas; a brother, Thomas Ross; grandchildren, Keirsten Sopinski, Christopher Hauber and Jack Hauber.

Bob was also preceded in death by his son, James Ross; and brother, Frank Ross.

Family and friends are invited to attend Bob's graveside celebration Wednesday at 10 a.m. from Sunnyside Cemetery, with the Rev. Lou Divis presiding.

Arrangements and care are entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

Visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on June 15, 2019
