Robert J. Sinkaus Obituary

Robert J. Sinkaus of Scranton died Wednesday at home.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Joseph A. and Rosalyn Michelli Sinkaus, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. Before retirement, he was employed in the local garment industry. He was a member of St. John Neumann Parish.

Surviving are a brother, Paul and wife, Julie, Scranton; brother-in-law, Frank Sposito, Scranton; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Sposito; and a brother, Joseph Sinkaus.

Funeral services will be Monday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. John Neumann Parish at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., Scranton. Family and friends may pay their respects Monday from 9 until the time of the Mass. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

All attending will be required to follow all the CDC and state guidelines including social distancing and wearing of masks.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.

Arrangements have been entrusted and are under the care of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.


