Paul F Leonard Funeral Home
575 N Main St
Pittston, PA 18640
(570) 654-0564
Robert J. Skoritowski Obituary

Robert "Red" Skoritowski, 78, of Pittston, formerly of Scranton, died of natural causes Saturday morning at Gino Merli Veterans Center, Scranton, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife, Marian Engleman Skoritowski.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of Henry and Lillian Liscynski Skoritowski. He was employed as a cemetery caretaker, security officer and warehouse worker at Topps Chewing Gum. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

A special thanks is extended to all the angels at Gino Merli who took special care of Robert.

Also surviving are a son, Jason Murphy; a sister, Dorothy; nieces and nephews.

The funeral services will be private with burial at the Italian-American Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements are by the Paul F. Leonard Funeral Home, Pittston.


