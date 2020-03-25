Home

Robert J. Stever Obituary
Robert J. Stever, 81, of Carbon­dale, died Sunday at the Regional Hospital of Scran­ton. His wife is the former Margaret Willis.

Born in Philadelphia, son of the late Arthur and Elizabeth Marshall Stever, he was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church, Carbondale. He was a graduate of East-West High School, Philadelphia, and Lackawanna College, Scranton. He was a United States Air Force veteran and a member of the American Legion Post 221, Carbondale. Before retirement, he was employed as the physical education director at the Greater Carbondale YMCA. After retirement, he was employed by the ABC Market, Carbondale. Bob also enjoyed bartending at Chico's Bar, Mayfield. He was a former member of the Carbondale Blues baseball team. He was a former member of the United States Olympic Swim Team, and he carried the Olympic torch through Philadelphia. Bob enjoyed playing cards with his friends. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, and 76ers fan.

Also surviving are his children, Michael Stever and companion, Jackie Newhart, Kingston; Carol Daniels, North Carolina; Virginia Tuttle and husband, Robert, Mayfield; and Robin J. Stever and companion, Ryan Picchi, West Wyoming; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Wolfe; and two brothers, Arthur and Raymond Stever.

Due to current public health policy, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.

To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 25, 2020
