Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home
323 William St
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 342-1063
Robert J. Vinskofski, 84, of Scranton, died Friday at home, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with ALS. He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, the former Ann Marie Weins.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen Palukonis Vinskofski.

Robert was educated in the Scranton School District and worked for Casket Shells Inc. before retirement. Robert, affectionately known as "GaGa," was a hard-working and dedicated family man. Robert had a true appreciation for the simple things in life and was content to spend his time at home with family. Robert enjoyed fishing and hunting throughout his life, appreciated a good cup of tea, and was an avid Yankees fan. Often a man of few words, Robert taught his family some of life's most valuable lessons through his actions. He worked tirelessly to provide for his family, helped to make a house a home, never complained, was consistently focused on the needs of others, and loved unconditionally. His ever-steady presence will be deeply missed.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Fasciana, nurse Erin McGrath and the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice.

Also surviving are three children, Kimberly McColligan and husband, Mark; Robert Vinskofski Jr., and Kelly Jachimiak and husband, Ralph; five grandchildren, Kylie and husband, Thomas; and Jenna, Madison, Connor and Jacob; and one great-granddaughter, Caroline.

Robert was also preceded in death by an infant son, and a brother, George Vinskofski.

In consideration of Robert's wishes, memorial services will be private.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, 323 William St., Scranton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209.


