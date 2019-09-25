|
Robert J. Walsh, 96, died on Sept. 24, at St. Mary's Villa, Elmhurst Twp. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Helen Engle Walsh, in 2010 after 60 years of marriage. He was formerly a resident of Edwardsville and Elmhurst Twp.
He was born in South Scranton, son of the late Joseph J. and Anna Lorenz Walsh. He was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and attended the University of Scranton studying advertising and real estate management. He was employed at The Scranton Times/Sunday Times newspaper for 46 years in the news department, classifieds and retail advertising departments. He was a member of the 25 and 50 Year clubs at the Times. He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus and the Elks Club. He loved golf and bowling.
Surviving are his daughters, Dr. Roberta Walsh McHale and husband, Jack, of Kingston; and Virginia Walsh, of Hilton Head, S.C.; and son, Brian Walsh and wife, Rose Mary, of Charlotte, N.C. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Dr. Caitlin and Megan Shepherd, and Patrick and Molly McHale; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Cyril Walsh.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Eulalia's Church, Elmhurst. Interment will be private.
Friends may call at the church from 9 until Mass time.
The family would like to express its deepest gratitude to the nurses and staff of St. Mary's Villa for their outstanding care and compassion while Robert was a guest there. In lieu of flowers, friends may make a donation to the .
Arrangements, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 25, 2019