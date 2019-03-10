Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert James Taylor. View Sign

Robert James Taylor, 85, Jessup, formerly of Liverpool, N.Y., died March 8.



The son of the late Reverend Roy and Nellie Taylor, he served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.



He excelled at sports, including softball, baseball and bowling. Bob was invited to attend spring training for the New York Yankees.



Bob is survived by his former wife, Agnes Snook Taylor, Jessup, with whom he resided; daughter, Michelle and husband, Gary Venosh, Archbald; grandsons, Gary Venosh Jr., Las Vegas, Nev.; Kyle Taylor and Casey Venosh, Archbald; granddaughter, Corey Lee Venosh and fiancé, Brandon Stachnick, Archbald; and great-grandchildren, Riley Jamine Venosh, Konnor Taylor and Reagan Stachnick. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.



Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of celebration of life service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald. Military honors will be provided by the Shopa-Davey VFW. Inurnment will be private.



420 Church Street

Archbald , PA 18403

