Robert James Winters

Robert James Winters passed away in Kingman, Ariz. He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Diann, and his beloved cat, Pete.

He is survived by his stepdaughters, Jenelle and Tara; his brother, Rich and wife, Carla; his two sisters, Carol and Colleen; his niece, Rory; and his nephew, Christopher; and five beautiful great-nieces.

As a resident of Clarks Summit, Pa., he graduated from Abington Heights High School and Penn State University and also was proud United States Marine. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and especially loved his trips to Canada with his best friend and brother, Richie.

Rest in peace Robbie. We love you and will miss you every single day.


