Robert Jeffrey Manasek Obituary

Robert Jeffrey Manasek "Jeff," 64, of Dunmore died Monday, July 20, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center following an accident.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Frank and Eleanor Varosky Manasek. Before retirement, he was owner of Abington Pest Control, Dalton, Pa. Jeff loved the outdoors and could be found fishing or golfing.

Also surviving are his daughter, Jessica Manasek, Clarks Summit; stepdaughter, Tara King and grandson, Trey McMicken, Exeter; siblings, Loretta Radzwillowicz and husband, Ted, Las Vegas, Nevada; Carol Crider, Mesa, Arizona; Richard Manasek and wife, Maggie, Carmel, Indiana; David Manasek and wife, Michele, Clarks Summit; Bonnie Kranick and companion, Paul Menzel, Media; brother-in-law, Alex Profka, Jessup; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Manasek; siblings, Eleanor Profka, Frank Manasek, Dolores Farmer, James Manasek and Jerry Manasek.

The funeral will be conducted Thursday, July 30, with Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Parish Church, 215 Rebecca St., Throop. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. All attendees are kindly asked to adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines and masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.

Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

