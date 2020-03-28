|
|
Robert J. Ruane Jr., 65, of North Scranton, died Wednesday at home. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Susan Leonard Ruane.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of Catherine O'Malley Ruane and the late Robert J. Ruane Sr., and a lifelong member of Holy Rosary Church at Mary, Mother of God Parish. Bob was educated in the Scranton schools and completed technical training at the Johnson College of Technology. His passion was carpentry, specifically cabinet making, a skill at which he excelled due to his unique artistic and mathematical talents, as well as a relentless perfectionism in his work. He spent several years as a foreman at Simplex Modular Homes, as well as years serving as the building and maintenance manager at the Lackawanna County Juvenile Detention building. He also worked as a maintenance manager at the Mall at Steamtown.
In his free time, he enjoyed spending time in nature, fishing, hunting and spending time with his children. His love of animals has been passed down to his children, both of whom carry on this love as veterinarians. Bob will be remembered as a kind, self-proclaimed comedian and as someone who would never hesitate to go out of his way to help someone in need. He is not gone; his memory will live on with every wood piece he made in homes throughout Scranton, every squirrel that he fed nuts to on his back porch, and every restaurantgoer who heard him utter, as he left the cash tip at his table, that the best tip is "the fishing sucks at Lake Winola."
In addition to his mother, Catherine "Kay" Ruane, Scranton; and wife, Susan Ruane, Scranton; he is survived by a son, Robert J. Ruane III, Tobyhanna; a daughter, Therese Langan and husband, Sean, Ivyland; siblings, Kathy Ruane, Archbald; James, Lake O'Meadows; Michael, Dunmore; Thomas, Ransom Twp.; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass and interment services will be held at a future date.
Arrangements entrusted to the Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home, Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 28, 2020