Robert Joseph O'Hora, 66, of South Abington Twp., died Wednesday afternoon at Geisinger Community Medical Center. His widow is the former Cheryl Ann Stephenson. They were married 45 years.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Cyril Paul and Jeanne La Fontaine O'Hora, he was the owner/operator of O'Hora Silk Screening and was a member of the Evangelical Free Bible Church. Bob was an avid sports fan, the San Francisco Giants and N.Y. Giants being his favorites. He loved music, especially the Beatles, Eric Clapton and Phil Keagay. He enjoyed playing the guitar. He also bowled for many years in the Unpredictable Bowling League, achieving two 300 games.
Also surviving are two sons, Eric and his wife, Jennifer, of Huntington, Vt.; and Jason and his companion, Colleen Catanese, of Moosic; a sister, Kathy Lotz and her husband, Arnie, of Scott Twp.; grandchildren, Caleb, Cyril, Will, Caira, Arianna O'Hora and Mya Dubernas; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in the Evangelical Free Bible Church, 431 Carbondale Road, South Abington Twp., with services by the Rev. Mike Measley, pastor. Friends may call Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the music department of Abington Heights Middle School Student Activity Fund, 1555 Newton Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 4, 2019