Robert Kleszyk, 59, of Scott Twp., died Monday at home.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Edward and Eleanor Cheresko Kleszyk. A graduate of Lakeland High School, he was employed by Pocal Industries, Scranton.

He was a caring brother and uncle who enjoyed gardening and playing pool. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Surviving are a sister, Theresa Potter, Carbondale; brothers, Victor and Steve Kleszyk, both of Scott Twp.; sister-in-law, Cheryl Kleszyk, Scott Twp.; nephew, Steve Potter and wife, Jennifer, Eynon; and two great-nieces and a great-nephew.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Kleszyk; and a brother-in-law, Steve Potter.

There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.


