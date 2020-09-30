Home

POWERED BY

Services
Semian Funeral Home
704 Union St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-3530
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kozy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Kozy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Kozy Obituary

Robert Kozy, 57, of Moosic, entered eternal life on Monday after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, the former Janine Tomassoni Kozy, and together they have celebrated 29 years of marriage.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Emil and Julie Warholak Kozy. Bob was a graduate of Riverside High School, class of 1980. For many years, Bob worked for Polychemie, was a parishioner of St. George's Orthodox Church, Taylor. Bob was a loving husband and devoted father to his daughter, Elizabeth.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth; a brother-in-law, Mark Tomassoni and wife, Debbie; a sister-in-law, Louann Viercinski and husband, Bob; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Albright; and a brother, Emil Kozy.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements and care by the Semian Funeral Home LLC, 704 Union St., Taylor.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -