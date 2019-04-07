Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert (Bob) Kresge. View Sign

Robert (Bob) Kresge, a lifelong resident of Scranton, died Friday evening at Allied Hospice in Scranton after an illness. He is survived by his loving wife and caregiver, Judith Naughton Kresge.



Born in West Scranton, son of the late Lawrence and Pearl Alvord Kresge, he was a graduate of West Scranton High School before enlisting in the United States Navy, where he proudly served before his honorable discharge from service. For over 27 years before his retirement he worked for Procter & Gamble Co. in Mehoopany. He was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Church Parish in West Scranton.



A loyal fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Penn State Nittany Lion football, Bob was also an avid golfer and bowler, having played in numerous local leagues for decades. A memorable humor and a dear love for his grandchildren, Bob's memory will forever live on through his family and friends. At peace, he will be forever missed.



His family would like to acknowledge and thank the entire staffs of both HHCP and Allied Hospice for their collective care, compassion and kindness during such a difficult time.



He is also survived by his three adoring children, Robert Kresge and wife, Robin; William Kresge and companion, Linda; and Karen Kresge and fiancé, Tim Morgan, all of Scranton; his sister, Dolores Kachinski and husband, Len, Clarks Summit; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren to their beloved "papa"; and two nephews.



He was also preceded in death by siblings, Phyllis Ann and Joseph Kresge.



Funeral services are scheduled to begin on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Burial, with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard, will follow at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



