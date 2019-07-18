Robert Kurtz, 81, Clarks Summit, died Wednesday at Geisinger Community Health Center after an illness. His wife is the former Susan Golembeski. They had been married for 28 years.



Born in Scranton, son of the late Archie and Murial Williams Kurtz, he was a graduate of West Scranton High School and had been employed by Pennsylvania-American Water Co. before retirement.



Robert pitched softball in many tavern baseball leagues and was an avid golfer.



The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Michael Kondash and the staff of Geisinger ICU and wound care center for their excellent care and concern.



Also surviving are two sons, James Kurtz and wife, Linda, Peckville; and Matthew Caruso, Scranton.



He was also preceded in death by a son, Robert Kurtz Jr.



The funeral will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from the Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, 1131 Pittston Ave., with Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral. Interment, parish cemetery.



Friends and family may call Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral, 529 E. Locust St., Scranton, PA 18505.

Published in Scranton Times on July 18, 2019