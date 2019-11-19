|
|
Robert (Bob) L. DeLuca Sr., a lifelong West Scranton resident, passed away peacefully on his 65th birthday Sunday afternoon while surrounded by his adoring family at Allied Hospice in Scranton. His high school sweetheart, best friend and wife of 43 years, Cindy (Lavin) DeLuca, survives. The couple was married June 12, 1976.
Born on Nov. 17, 1954, and son of the late Benjamin Sr. and Helen (McHugh) DeLuca, Bob was a graduate of West Scranton High School, class of 1972. A butcher by trade, he worked at Insalaco's and then Skettino's before opening and operating his Januzzi's Pizza franchise in Chinchilla. For 14 years prior to his illness, Bob worked for Gerrity's Supermarket.
Bob spent years as a Lackawanna Little League baseball and West Side Falcons football coach, and as a longtime sports fan he rooted for the Penn State Nittany Lions, New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Steelers. Bob loved music - all music - from listening to making it. A naturally talented musician, he once even served as drummer for his band, Between the Rafters. Also talented in the kitchen, it was his recipe for Christmas pizza rolls that became a family tradition that will long live on.
Despite any physical limitations he endured, Bob remained positive and kept high spirits despite a grim initial glioblastoma diagnosis over 15 years ago. Both his humor and his ability to tell jokes were legendary, especially to his beloved grandchildren. Bob's spirit, memory and legacy, through his work ethic, humor, and selfless nature in battling whatever life threw his way, will forever continue through his family. Above all else came his family.
Of Roman Catholic faith, he was a member of St. Patrick's Church in West Scranton.
He is survived by his children, Amy Tarchak and husband, Matthew Sr., Carbondale; Robert DeLuca Jr. and wife, Rebecca, Scranton; Melanie Ann Smith and husband, Michael, Madisonville; and Katelynn DeLuca, Honesdale; eight grandchildren who adored their "Papa D," Matthew Jr., Zachary, Jacob, Sophia, Benjamin, Makayla, Harper and Catherine; his sister, Deborah DeLuca, Scranton; many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and cousins.
A brother, Benjamin DeLuca Jr., preceded him in death.
His family wishes to express its deepest gratitude to all of those who provided such kindness and compassion, including Allied Hospice, especially Kelly Langan, Drs. Patrick Rogan and Douglas Laskie, the Lackawanna Blind Association, and to Telespond Services, whose staff and members Bob considered an extended family.
Funeral services will begin Thursday at 9:15 a.m. from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to the Glioblastoma Foundation, c/o P.O.Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715. Please visit the funeral home website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 19, 2019