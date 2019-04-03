Robert L. Sarafinko, 78, of Moosic, died Monday at Mountain View Care Center. His wife is Delores Tremont Sarafinko.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Walter "Jiggsy" and Sophie Stadinski Sarafinko, he was a graduate of West Scranton High School and a United States Navy veteran. Before retirement, he was a dedicated employee of Chamberlain for 35 years. An avid New York Yankees and Giants fan, Robert enjoyed playing baseball, pool and fishing. He especially loved spending time with his family.
Also surviving are two children, Karen Yaros and husband, Vance, Old Forge; and Robert T. Sarafinko Jr. and wife, Lori, Moosic; four grandchildren, Stacey and Bobby Sarafinko, and Rachel and Colby Yaros; two great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Roselyn; brother, Walter Sarafinko and wife, Marie, Clarks Summit; two sisters, Diane Koczwara and husband, Eddie, Scranton; and Beverly Meisinger, Scranton; nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers-in-law, Michael and Joseph Tremont, and Walter "Butch" Meisinger; and three sisters-in-law, Rose Peakler, Sue Gallagher and Vi Yashinski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
Friends may call Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 3, 2019