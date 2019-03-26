Robert L. Schrank, 82, a resident of Moosic, died Friday evening at Abington Manor. His wife of 54 years is the former Barbara Edmunds.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Wallace and Mabel Smallridge Schrank, he was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Wilkes-Barre, and he was a graduate of West Scranton High School, class of 1954. He was a retired employee of Gerber Technology and he was a United States Navy veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the Greenwood Hose Company 1, where he was a past president and former Fireman of the Year. He was formerly a part-time Moosic policeman. He was a member of the American Legion Moosic Post 0604. Bob was a pilot and enjoyed flying Cessna planes, he was a lifetime member of the NRA and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and in his younger years he played softball in the Sloan League. Bob loved Christmas, decorating the house and setting up his trains. He and his wife enjoyed spending their winters in Florida. Bob was a loving husband and was the love of Barbara's life, he will be deeply missed.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Michael Kondash and Abington Manor staff for all the compassion and care given to Bob. They also wish to thank Traditional Home Health and Hospice for comforting Bob in his last hours.
Also surviving are a brother-in-law, Carl Helcoski, Scranton; a sister-in-law, Beverly Kuprionas; two nephews, Michael Stavish and wife, Victoria; and Mark Stavish and wife, Andrea; grandnephews and great-grandnephews.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Helcoski.
A blessing service will be conducted Thursday at 6 p.m. in the August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., Scranton, with Martin Everhart, officiating. Interment, private in Forest Hill Cemetery, Dunmore.
Friends may call Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greenwood Hose Company 1, 3727-41 Birney Ave., Moosic, PA 18507. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 26, 2019