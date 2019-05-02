Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Shevlin Sr.. View Sign Service Information Wolanin Funeral Home 266 Main St New York Mills , NY 13417 (315)-736-3838 Memorial Mass 3:00 PM St. Joseph/St. Patrick Church Utica , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in Scranton, Pa., on July 25, 1943, a son of the late James and Jean Malinko Shevlin. Bob was employed as a teacher at Greene Central School for 33 years and part-time at Kraft General Foods, Nabisco. On Aug. 26, 1967, he was united in marriage to Ann E. Schumaker, in St. Lucy's Church, Scranton.



Bob is survived by his wife, Ann; his three children, Alisa Shevlin-Moore, of New York Mills, N.Y.; Kristen and son-in-law, Andrew Fritz, of Whitehouse Station, N.J.; Robert Jr. and his wife, Kathleen Shevlin, of Utica, N.Y.; his sister, Beverly; and brother-in-law, Paul Shaughnassy, of Scranton, Pa.; and several cousins, nieces and a nephew.



Bob had a strong work ethic, which he instilled in his children, Alisa, Kristen and Robert (Bob) Jr., throughout their lives. He was a great athlete who loved all sports, but his passion was the game of golf, in which he was a scratch-golfer. He was an avid Giants fan. He coached football, basketball and golf. He also had a strong affection for his grandchildren, Alexander Shevlin, 14; Noah Moore, 13; and Victoria Fritz, 3; spoiling them with love and attention.



Words that have been used by close friends and family to describe Bob are hardworking, motivating, smart, teacher, mentor, coach, giving, loving, supporter and a protector.



Friends and relatives are invited to attend Bob's memorial Mass on May 3, 2019, at 3 p.m. in St. Joseph/St. Patrick Church, Utica.



Arrangements in care of Wolanin Funeral Home Inc., New York Mills.



