Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home
201 Route 191
LaAnna, PA 18445
(570) 676-3381
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Robert "Bob" Lederer


1933 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Lederer Obituary
Robert "Bob" Lederer, of Newfoundland, formerly of Long Valley, N.J., for 40 years, died Friday at home. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Margaret Walsh of Dunmore.

Born Nov. 20, 1933, in Newark, N.J., son of the late Frank and Mary Wolf Lederer, he was a member of St. Rita's Church, Gouldsboro. He served his country in the New Jersey Army National Guard. Before his retirement, he was employed by Johanna Farms, Flemington, N.J.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, past board member of the Greene Dreher Historical Society, GDS Fairgrounds director, Advisory Board Wayne County Area of Aging, Dreher Twp. Planning Board and American Legion Post 859

Bob was a civic-minded person volunteering his time with the Newfoundland Lions Club and Wayne County Food Bank.

Bob is survived by his companion, Judy Diacik; sons, Edward and Michael Lederer; grandson, Kyle; granddaughters, Elyshia and Erin Rose; and sister, Veronica DiRienzo.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Robert; and a grandson, Evan.

The funeral will be Friday at 5 p.m. in the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home, 201 Route 191, Village of LaAnna, South Sterling. Interment, German Valley Cemetery, Long Valley, N.J.

Friends may call Friday from 2 until the service. Members of the Newfoundland Lions Club will conduct a service at 2, services by Newfoundland American Legion Post will be conducted at 4:45.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wayne County Food Pantry, 174 Hemlock Grove Road, Greentown, PA 18426, in memo Bob Lederer Memorial.

Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 26, 2019
