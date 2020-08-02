Home

Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Robert Lee Teeple Sr.

Robert Lee Teeple Sr. Obituary

Robert Lee Teeple Sr., 56, of Taylor, died Tuesday at home.

Born to Kenny Teeple and June L. Sutton, "Bob," our Daddy, was a loving daddy, grandpa, uncle, brother and son. He had an eye for owls, enjoyed being a father and grandfather, and best of all, a good friend to others. Bob was a San Francisco 49ers fan who loved having his coffee every morning, rock music, driving and swimming. You will be missed dearly and fly free Daddy, you got your owl wings. Always and forever you will be in the hearts of your girls, friends and family. We love you so much and your grandbabies miss you deeply and love you truly.

Surviving are two daughers, BrandyLee and Stephanie; wife, Mary Teeple; two stepchildren; 14 grandchildren, sister, Pamela; and many nieces, nephews and family.

He was preceded in death by his son, Bubby "Robert Jr."; mom, June L. Sutton; sister, Alice J. Pittman; grandmother, Ida Ruth; and niece, Sheena.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. For information, please contact the family. Arrangements by Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.


