Robert Leo Strausser Obituary
Robert Leo Strausser Sr., 86, of Clifton Twp., passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Mountain View Care Center in Scranton. He was the widower of Marie Eleana (Smoke) Strausser, who passed away in 2010. The couple was married for 53 years.

Born in Covington Twp., he was the son of the late Warren and Helen (Simpson) Strausser. Bob served in the United States Army and prior to retiring, worked for various local companies as a truck driver.

Bob enjoyed strumming his guitar, bass and mandolin and playing his harmonica, especially when celebrating someone's birthday. When he was younger, he could be found waiting in the woods for "that one buck" and more recently loved casting his line in search of that "big catch." Bob also liked to do woodworking and was an avid reader.

He is survived by his daughters, Debra Jones and her husband, Robert, of Throop; Joyce Strausser of Madison Twp. and Kris Strausser of Clifton Twp.; his sons, Robert Strausser Jr. and his wife, Karol, of Gouldsboro; and Lance Strausser of Clifton Twp.; his 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Peggy Sue Strausser; his sisters, Pearl Stark, Ruth Surplus and Edna Lasota; and his brothers, Walter, Louis, Frederick and James.

The viewing, funeral service and entombment at Fairview Memorial Park in Elmhurst Twp. will be private due to the current restrictions on large gatherings. A celebration of Bob's life will be held once the restrictions are eased.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Bob, please visit the funeral home website or Facebook page.

Published in Scranton Times on May 10, 2020
