|
|
Robert Leslie Spangenberg, 85, of Thompson, died Monday at home after an illness. His wife, the former Audrey Lillias Laird, died on April 18, 2004.
Born in Susquehanna, he was the son of the late Shirley Roxanna Spangenberg, who died in 2004. He attended school in Burnwood and Jackson. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having been stationed in Germany for four years. Robert was a certified track vehicle mechanic, and he often spoke of how he enjoyed driving and working on the army tanks and about the beautiful countryside in Germany. Shortly after marrying his wife Audrey on June 9, 1962, in New Milford, the couple moved to Camp Poyntelle, where Robert worked as caretaker for a few years. Bob was an excellent carpenter; for most of his work career, he built pole barns for Agway and worked on many area business buildings, homes and cottages. Later in his career, Bob worked for the Elk Mountain Ski Center as a compressor man, where his co-workers affectionately nicknamed him Popeye. After retirement, he enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, reading, and watching the wildlife that would visit the yard.
Surviving are a daughter, Lisa Diane Saam Spangenberg and companion, Bill Inscho, Thompson; and a granddaughter, Chelsey Diane Saam and companion, Brian Zedar, Union Dale.
He was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Carol Ann Spangenberg.
As per Bob's request, private funeral services will be held with interment in the North Jackson Cemetery. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Thompson Hose Company, P.O. Box 419, 53 Water St., Thompson, PA 18465; or the True Friends Animal Welfare Center, 16332 SR 706, Montrose, PA 18801.
To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 4, 2020